Houthis deny entry of humanitarian aid: Saudi-led coalition

Riyadh, April 26 (IANS) Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday that the rebels hinder the entry of humanitarian aids to the country, highlighting that 40 ships are waiting to access Al Hudaydah port, Al Arabiya news reported.

The spokesperson of the coalition Col. Turki Al Maliki accused the militias of risking the security of Saudi Arabia and the navigation.

He also revealed that his country has provided more than 3 million Yemenis with various assistance, citing that the captives are dealt with in accordance with the international law.

Saudi Arabia and other countries are fighting in support of Yemen’s exiled internationally-recognized government. Houthis also targeted Riyadh and other major cities with missiles, most of which were intercepted by the air forces.

–IANS

ahm/