How a Lotto 6/49 winner plans on spending his money

Prasanth Parasuraman of Concord is celebrating after winning $286,791.50 from the January 14, 2017 LOTTO 6/49 draw. Prasanth matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win a secondary prize.

“I usually purchase my lottery tickets on Friday,” shared Prasanth while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings. “I was at the store to pick up a few items and that’s when I bought my winning ticket.”

Prasanth placed the ticket in his pocket and forgot about it. “The following week, as I went to buy my lottery ticket, I found the one I purchased the previous week. I scanned that ticket in the ticket checker. At first I thought I won $286. The retailer said it was a ‘Big Winner’ and I had to wait for a call from OLG. When the OLG representative told me how much I won I said, ‘What? How much? Are you kidding me?’ I couldn’t believe it. I was happy with $286. To find out the actual amount was amazing!”

The 26 year old headed home to share the good news with his parents. “My mom started crying while hugging me. My dad was also happy but he was quiet and calm. He asked, ‘So, when is my next trip to India?’” laughed Prasanth.

Plans are already underway for Prasanth’s windfall. “I would like to put a down payment on a house for myself. I would also like to take a vacations sometime soon to Jamaica or Mexico. I am a chef and I would like to definitely open my own restaurant or food truck, when the time comes. This prize will help me with that dream. Winning the lottery feels amazing. Having the means to help out my family means everything to me. I am excited for what the future holds,” concluded Prasanth.

Since LOTTO 6/49 was launched in June 1982, there has been a total of 3,363 LOTTO 6/49 draws with Ontario players having won more than $11.2 billion in prizes, including 1,329jackpot wins. There have been 386 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws to date. One hundred and sixty-nine of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario. For more information, please visit olg.ca and click on Lotteries.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Eglinton Avenue in Toronto. – CINEWS