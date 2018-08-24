How about JPC on Rafale, Rahul asks Jaitley

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Thanking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for “bringing attention back to Rafale robbery”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked him as to what he thought of a JPC probe in the deal.

“Mr. Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation’s attention back to the Great Rafale Robbery! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to sort it out?” Gandhi said in a tweet hours after Finance Minister wrote a lengthy blog rubbishing Congress party’s allegations on the deal.

“(The) problem is, your supreme leader is protecting his friend. So this may be inconvenient. Do check and revert in 24 hours. We’re waiting!” Gandhi added.

In his blog, in which he termed the accusations levelled by the Congress as “complete falsehood”, Jaitley has asked Gandhi and his party to “respond immediately” to the questions raised by him.

–IANS

mak/nir