How Amethi is managing to remain corona free (Ld)

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) At a time when India is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi continues to be among the few districts in the country to have reported zero Covid-19 case.

Two young officers — District Magistrate Arun Kumar and SP Khyati Garg — have worked hard in containing the virus in Amethi, making it one of the safest districts in the country, as per government data.

Both the officials have strengthened the monitoring mechanism in the district, addressing the problems of the people and providing door-to-door services amid lockdown. This way the people maintained social distancing and kept the deadly virus at bay.

Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani, through video conferencing, has lauded both the officials in this time of adversity.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said: “Our team work has enabled us to keep the district safe. We have ensured that people take precautions, including observing lockdown norms and social distancing measures. The administration and the public have worked as a team. Hopefully, all will be well in the future.”

During the lockdown, as many as 4,412 people who came to the district from outside were given timely notice under Section 188 IPC and warned that if they move around, they will face stringent action. Strict instructions were issued to 4,983 people to remain away from isolation spots. At the same time, 7,086 people who came from outside were tested and put in 295 temporary camps.

To ensure that the needy do not go hungry during the lockdown, food was arranged for them at 52 places in the district.

The administration also took strict action against those who violated the lockdown norms. DM Kumar also took action against 11 ration shops and cases were registered against six shopkeepers who rigged ration distribution. Police intensified surveillance on the roads under the direction of SP Khyati Garg. Police have arrested 230 people for violating the lockdown rules and seized 76 vehicles.

To prevent overcrowding of banks, Kumar provided micro-ATM facility from village to village, so that two thousand farmers and women who have Jan Dhan Yojana account can withdraw money at their home without having to go to the bank. For this, post office personnel were deployed. So far, 1,872 account holders have been able to withdraw money from home from the Department of Posts through a micro ATM.

According to the district administration list, so far funds have been sent to the accounts of 78,413 old age pensioners, 26,011 destitute women and 10,709 beneficiaries of the pension for the disable during lockdown.

At the same time, Rs 22.11 crore was also sent to the account of 67,125 beneficiaries of MNREGA scheme. During the lockdown, arrangements were made for nutrition of 837 pregnant women at home.

