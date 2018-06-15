How can PM deny time to elected CM: Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for denying time to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and called it “unprecedented high-handedness”.

Kejriwal raised the issue while referring to a media report on Twitter which claimed that the Prime Minister’s Office has refused an appointment to the Kerala Chief Minister for the fourth time in a row.

“How can duly elected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan be denied time by the Prime Minister. They wanted to discuss important issue of ration concerning poor people. The Prime Minister refusing to meet a Chief Minister for four times in a row! Unprecedented high-handedness. Whither federalism?” Kejriwal tweeted.

–IANS

