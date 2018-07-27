How hockey helped Udaybir Sandu get ‘Gold’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Udaybir Sandu, a national level hockey player, says his love for sports helped him get a role in Akshay Kumar-starrer “Gold”.

Born in Tarn Taran, a small district in Amritsar, Udaybir was always into sports while growing up. He used to play football before he switched to hockey.

“I was in Cape Town for a modelling assignment for three months when I got a call to audition for an important part in the film as the casting team knew I was a hockey player,” Udaybir said in a statement to IANS.

“I went for the audition and after a few days they gave me the part mostly because I didn’t have to learn hockey like most of the other actors as I was naturally good at it,” he added.

Udaybir has been a fan of Akshay, and is glad that he got an opportunity to work with the actor in his first film.

“Akshay Kumar is a superstar not only on the screen but also off-screen. I have been following Akshay since my childhood. I made sure I didn’t make any mistakes while acting along with him during the scenes.”

A historical sports drama inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal, “Gold” traces the “golden era” of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation.

The film also features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy. Directed by Reema Kagti, it releases on August 15.

–IANS

sug/rb/sed