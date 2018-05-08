How Joel McHale discovered he was dyslexic

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Actor Joel McHale says that after years of struggling to read, it was not until his son was diagnosed with dyslexia that he too found out he had the learning disability too.

“When I started ‘The Soup’ back in 2004, I was so anxious because I can’t really read, and I had to read teleprompter,” the former host of the show said on friend Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert”, reports people.com.

McHale told Shepard, who also has the learning difficulty, that he was forced to “repeat grades” in school but teachers failed to recognise he was dyslexic.

“They literally diagnosed me (as a) slow-starter,” said the 46-year-old.

Sharing how he eventually got a real medical diagnosis, he said: “So my sons are also dyslexic. One was being diagnosed, and the doctor goes, and she was describing all of the symptoms, and I was like, ‘That’s what I have’. And she goes, ‘Oh I was wondering which one it was because it’s passed down.'”

McHale shares sons Isaac, 10, and Edward, 13 with wife Sarah Williams.

–IANS

nv/rb