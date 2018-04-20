How much do GTA mayors cost the taxpayer?

The ever-lengthening Sunshine List now features 15 GTA mayors making $100,000, some of them like Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti making close to double that figure, a lot more than others.

But on closure scrutiny, even mayors who currently don’t feature on that Sunshine List could be on it because a good chunk of their earnings isn’t listed like income from their local municipality and the upper-tier municipality (York, Peel, Durham, and Halton regions.)

Some also get paid to sit on publicly funded boards, such as local conservation, electricity and police boards. And a handful of GTA mayors still benefit from a provision in the Municipal Act that allows them to declare a third of their income tax-free — and not disclose that portion to the province.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is currently the second highest earning GTA mayor in 2017, making well over $243,000 when her regional pay and earnings for sitting on boards are factored into her combined earnings. Her earnings contrasts with Toronto Mayor John Tory who earns substantially less and given the size of Toronto and his responsibilities makes taxpayers wonder how and who decides which mayor gets to earn what they do.

Markham Mayor Scarpitti’s salary when calculating everything he earns is over $250,000.

Mississauga’s mayor Bonnie Crombie announced that because she respects taxpayers hard earned dollars she will have her salary frozen this year. Taxpayers will be thrilled.

Across the GTA, mayors and their councils tend to be very fiscally prudent when it comes to funding services and often plead helplessness and frustration because they are limited by funding.

However, this line of thinking isn’t used when it comes to deciding their own compensation packages. In an election year, this could prove to be quite embarrassing, but then again on the other hand, most of these sitting incumbent councillors and mayors are expected to be re-elected as residents are happy with them and don’t see any real competition. – CINEWS