How Sushant Singh Rajput helps kids get NASA training

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who could not fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, is trying to help children who want to see themselves flying in space in the future.

“When I was a kid I really wanted to be an astronaut but I did not know where to go. I always wanted to go NASA but was declined again and again, so I got myself a really powerful telescope, which can zoom in on any creator on a bright moon night. It was two years back that I had a chance to go to NASA and I did a small workshop there. One year later I sent two kids to NASA, they were very bright kids and one of them won a gold medal there and he now trains to become an astronaut. I am now planning to send at least 100 kids this time to NASA,” Sushant said.

Sushant will be seen talking about his fascination for outer space in National Geographic’s show on Chandrayaan II landing.

Apparently, the “Kai Po Che” star also owns a piece of land on the moon. Sushant bought the land on the far side of the Moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the “Sea of Muscovy”.

–IANS

sim/vnc