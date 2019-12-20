How the pear fruit can keep you healthy

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANSlife) If eating healthier and weight loss are priorities in the new year, find out how a pear a day keeps your pounds away and why you should choose this fruit every day in 2020.

The high-fiber, heart-healthy pear stands out for its taste and nutritional value. Here are a few benefits suggested by Pear Bureau Northwest:

Adding this juicy fruit in your day to day diet can make a huge difference, be it managing metabolic syndrome problems, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, even cancers or something as simple as weight management which almost all of us want to take care of.

Pears are rich in antioxidants and fibers, deficiency of which can cause something as minor as constipation or as major as cancer.

Talking of gut health, the dietary fiber found in pears helps the digestive tract run smoothly and keeps us regular. Pears being high in fiber almost acts like a broom moving through our system removing toxins and bad cholesterol from the body.

This lovely bell-shaped fruit is also an excellent source of vitamin C. A pear has around 8 mg of vitamin, an antioxidant that lends a hand to cell repair and cell regeneration. The vitamin also gives a powerful boost to our immune system and our skin, teeth, and bones. Have acne? Eat a pear!

If you tend to eat a lot of sodium-heavy processed foods like sauces, you might want to bite into a pear. Incorporating potassium-rich foods like pears help to flush out excess sodium from the body.

A medium pear has about 206 mg of the nutrient. Adding more potassium to cut down sodium can also help reduce your risk of high blood pressure.

Convinced enough to indulge in a pear? Go for this juicy fruit.

