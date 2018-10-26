How to get Canadians to really care about issues

Pradip Rodrigues

In the next few months unctuous politicians and federal political party candidates will fan out in communities making their presence felt and will solicitously enquiring how they can be of help and how voting their party into power solves most if all the problems that currently keeps you up at night.

Many new Canadians may fall for hopeful messages thinking these politicians are different from the ones they encountered in the old country, idealistic millennials will back any political party who supports the environment gay rights and refugees, but really in time they realize that these are nothing but wolves in sheep’s clothing, quite literally, because they do wear suits made from wool got shorn from the finest sheep, any extra wool is thrown over the eyes of the electorate.

For the sake of democracy, it would be nice if new Canadians and old took a few minutes to delve into some of the issues and figure out the positions parties hold on the issues and then decide to vote based on shared values.

This week less than half of all eligible Canadians bothered to vote in the municipal elections across the province. Most democracies are in trouble because a large number of voters simply refuse to show up to vote. And a large number of those who actually vote have a very shallow understanding of issues of the day.

With just a year to go before the elections there is time and no excuse for anyone not to educate themselves on the issues at stake.

I have put together a few issues that Canadians either talk about occasionally or think about.

Asylum seekers streaming across the border

Canadians need to let their representatives know how they feel about having to be on the hook for millions of dollars that go toward providing housing, medical assistance and other costs.

While you wait to get a specialist appointment for yourself or a loved one, chances are the healthcare system is being strained and your own treatment is being delayed because it is overburdened and under-funded.

Does the party you voted for in the last issue have a plan to tackle this unchecked illegal migration?

The next issue could be pot dispensaries.

Now that it is legal, how would you feel if a legal cannabis store were to materialize in a strip plaza near your home?

How would you feel about trying those cannabis cookies sometime in the near future at a coffee shop? And you would have an opinion if your own 19-year-old were to have those pot cookies with his morning coffee. Maybe he’s in some emotional pain or physical pain you don’t know about, either way it is concerning.

Some months ago a story that should have been making headlines across Canada didn’t make it. NBC news ran a story about a growing number of fatal car crashes linked to drug use.

The study showed that many drivers involved in fatal crashes are testing positive for drugs, especially opioids and marijuana, according to a new study by the Governors Highway Safety Association — though it is unclear whether drug use is actually the culprit in those crashes. It may be years before we know just how many lives and how many hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits and productivity has been lost by the legalization of marijuana. But well, the progressive millennials and a bunch of liberals think it is a wonderful idea. So no one has or will really protest against it, not even South Asian community and I know many who are apprehensive about the risks involved.

However, if this was an issue relating to sex or sex-ed, there would be thousands of South Asians and other religious conservatives out in numbers protesting something destined to corrupt the minds of young people and cause more problems that it will solve.

Hypocrisy

Canadians love to hold on to the notion that the country has an enviable reputation of being fair-minded, generous, kind and peaceful and they rightly get outraged if and when the government makes decisions that go contrary to these noble values.

One example is the Saudi’s arms deal with Canada worth $15bn and thousands of jobs. I have met well-paid professionals and heard government servants including one Sunshine List teacher insist Canada does the right thing and cancel the arms deal over Saudi’s horrific human rights record.

I would bet a few dollars that none of these self-righteous liberal and progressive people would be calling for such a response had their jobs been on the line instead of those workers in London, Ont. .

Similarly those against oil pipelines would be offering to help build them if their quality of life and standard of living was badly affected and threatened. It is easy to harbour so-called progressive views when your job is safe and you are enjoying a great standard of living. The one’s I find who have no qualms railing against the oil pipelines and the supposed destruction of the environment don’t think twice about driving a large SUV, living in a cavernous monster home requiring crazy amounts of energy. These are the ones fulminating against the oil industry and pipeline in Alberta.

Canadians are quick to insist their government does the right thing as long as they don’t see the direct impact or cost involved.

There are millions of millennials and other liberals who believe Canada should be even more compassionate and assist more asylum seekers and refugees. Lovely thought, but it costs hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. But that cost won’t resonate with the pro-refugee lobby and supporters unless the government were to institute a refugee surcharge that would be deducted from your taxes separately or from your paycheck. I can bet that even if that surcharge was $50 annually or even $20 per taxpayer, support for illegal asylum seekers would drain really quickly.

It is easy to support any idea that sounds noble, charitable and wonderful as long as that money doesn’t come out of your wallet. -CINEWS