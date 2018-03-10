How to get that perfect smile

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Regular oral care is an important aspect of overall well-being. From greater self-confidence to a soaring career, healthy teeth can truly transform the positivity of your mind-set and also create that perfect impression.

Delhi based dentist Ekta Chadha speaks about tips on keeping the pearly whites strong and healthy.

* Target the right area: Toothbrushing is an important part of daily dental care routine. Keeping the area where your teeth meet your gums clean can prevent gum disease, while keeping your tooth surfaces clean can help keep cavities at bay. Also, changing your toothbrush every 3-4 months is highly recommended if the bristles are frayed.

* Choosing the right toothpaste: When it comes to choosing the right toothpaste for you, it’s important to think about your unique oral health needs. For example, if you have sensitive teeth, using a specialized desensitizing toothpaste, instead of basic toothpaste will help provide greater relief and is safe to use as well.

* Flossing is as important as tooth brushing: Cleaning between your teeth may help prevent cavities and remove plaque. Flossing cleans the areas which are difficult for a toothbrush to reach. It removes the food debris and plaque accumulated between the teeth.

* Sugar is the culprit of tooth decay: At every age, a healthy diet is essential for keeping the teeth in a healthy state. However, sugary foods have been known as real culprits of tooth decay. When bacteria in the mouth break down simple sugars, they produce high acids that can erode tooth enamel, opening the door to decay. Hence, it is advisable to cut down on foods and drinks that are high in acid such as sodas.

Ajay Kakar, a dentist, too has some tips to share:

* You’re brushing too hard: Aggressive toothbrushing is a well-intentioned mistake! You may feel that brushing harder will remove more leftover food and the bacteria, but gentle brushing is all that is needed. When you brush too hard, it can wear down the teeth enamel and damage the gums.

* Choosing a wrong toothbrush: An important feature of a toothbrush is the bristles that remove the bacteria and loosen plaque from your teeth and gums. Sometimes, you may think that the harder the bristles are, the more they’ll clean. But that’s not true. Compared to hard bristles, soft bristles can clean teeth more effectively.

* Not brushing long enough: The average time a person brushes his teeth is about 33 seconds. This is only one-sixth the amount of time necessary for teeth to achieve plaque-free status. When in doubt, follow the 2s: 2 minutes, 2 times a day rule.

* Forgetting to clean other parts of the mouth: Another common mistake, while your toothbrush is at work, you may brush your front teeth more than the rest and leave out certain parts of your mouth. She suggests that brushing should be an equal opportunity activity, targeting the inside, outside and chewing surfaces of your teeth, as well as your gums, and your tongue.

* Using an old toothbrush: Do you find yourself using the same old toothbrush while the seasons change around you? Are your brush bristles getting frayed? If yes, bust this bad habit and resolve to use a new brush every three to four months.

* Brushing after meals : Wait at least half an hour before brushing to let your saliva naturally neutralize the acids.

