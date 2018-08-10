How to make your room beautiful with wall art

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A wall of the room exhibit most of the personality and adds little drama to life. They are really game-changers in current affairs of the lifestyle world which definitely demand the right choice at first place hence it is required to accurately choose pieces that will mesh with the existing space and helps to get a harmonious interior.

Sanjay Bafna, Senior General Manager  Design, RG Group, Anjali Jain, founder of Kala Drishti (NGO) and Nitin Aggarwal, Head- Design and Architecture, Gulshan Homz list down some points to consider while doing wall art.

* Blending of colours: Choosing the colour palette is one of the prominent and toughest decisions to take as it flaunt most of it. The selection of colour should be definitely based on the existing furniture, the type and placement of the room and to whom the room belongs to. For example: If the room belongs to old member of the house then the light colours would be preferred unlike for kids and adult the bright colours would be more likeable.

* Determine the focal point: A great piece of wall art works as an icing on the cake if it get its right place. The space which instantly draws the eye and gives the viewer a sense of satisfaction adds more spice to the room. The creative hanging in front the eyes complements the room and ones day.

* Proportionate size: While choosing a piece of wall art for the space, the most important consideration is size. Too small artwork would get dwarfed underneath the furniture or other surrounding and too big will look as it is spilling over. The exposure of the wall should be measured accurately and in that proportion the wall art should be decided and designed.

* Sense of texture: Insightful texture can add much need visual weight to the interiors which will help in determine the tone of the room or how it feels. The variety of different mediums helps in bringing a varying sense of texture into the space. It has been witnessed that rough textures are more likely to make a space feel intimate and grounded while smooth textures bring a sleeker more aloof tone to the room.

* Check what the wall demands: Wall art is that finishing element that can help pull a space together and make it feel complete. There are various types of wall art which are feasible and within the budget. One of them is wall shelves which helps to decorate the room and also useful in placement of things. They are selected as per the size of room and wall. The other which aids the beauty of the room are paintings and stickers, it adds some drama to ones room and helps in depicting ones personality.

–IANS

nv/