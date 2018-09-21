How to pair polki jewellery with different bridal looks

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Jewellery choices of the modern-day bride have evolved over the years. Polki or uncut diamonds are the most popular type of jewellery for the ‘pheras’ because of the antiquity and royalty it offers, say experts.

Rohan Sharma, Director of RK Jewellers-South Extension-2, and Shehzad Zaveri, Creative Director of Minawala, have listed tips that help in choosing the right polki jewellery for different bridal looks:

* A small jewellery piece of polki is enough to complete your look. With the changing trends, even in a big fat wedding, brides skip wearing heavy jewellery and have shifted to wearing pastel or light colours on their D-day. Now, it is all about a bride opting for lighter ensembles where she’s free to dance, twirl and hang out with her friends. A polki choker with small earrings and mang tika can make you look equally gorgeous.

* The colour of your lehenga and your chosen bridal jewellery should be in sync with each other. Navratan polki necklace has multi-coloured stone work that go with pastel pink, white and golden trousseau. The bright coloured stones with polki designs are perfect to add colours with your subtle colour outfit.

* A heavy choker or long Raani haars in polki are the perfect styles for a traditional look. A polki necklace studded with south sea pearls, emeralds and rubies is a great choice to complement the lehenga. A bride can pair them with jhumkas, head cover mang tika and nath to complete the look.

* An uncut polki with pearl or kundan work necklace is the right mix for getting a regal look. If you want to steer away from the traditional look, opt for a detachable multi-layered polki necklace that can be worn on lehenga shades like pastel pink, green, gold and blue. You can create a balance by pairing it with over-sized studs or go all out with heavy chandbalis in polka and pearls.

