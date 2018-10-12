How to style boots differently

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Learning the art of styling your boots with right type of look is essential. You can cross-function them from casual to formal look.

Ishaan Sachdeva, Director of Alberto Torresi and Manjula Gandhi, Chief Product Officer at Numero Uno, suggest how a boot can play different roles in your outfit.

* Rock the casual look with Chukka boots: Chukka Boots are also called ankle length boots. They are typically casual but can be worn as dress shoes too. Pair your chukka boots with jeans and throw a leather or denim jacket on top for a more relaxed and cool look.

* Perfect biker look: Well, if you want to look polished and relaxed at the same time then hop onto a black on black look. Try wearing black leather finished Chelsea boot with a white collared shirt underneath a round black sweater, paired with slim fit black jeans. Taking further, you can even achieve a perfect biker look by pairing your black leather jacket with rugged denims and your work boots.

* Boots for dhoti pants: Boots with dhoti pants looks amazingly well. To get that indo western look, pair your short kurta with white dhoti pants and some high boots for a noticeable appearance amongst your pals.

* Wingtip boots for denims: Winters are right here, and for achieving a look that is cool yet cozy, try pairing your wingtip boots with denims and an olive field jacket over a striped T-Shirt. Well, as the temperature drops, you can even add a lightweight silk scarf and a cap for a little more warmth.

* Suit up with brogues boots: Brogues boots are extremely versatile and matches every look and is therefore an investment for men. The combo of a striped navy blue suit with classic brown brogues is a heavenly match for formal outings. Clear glasses here, will be a perfect accessory to add.

–IANS

nv/sed