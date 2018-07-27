How to style juttis with different outfits

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Juttis are surprisingly versatile and can be worn for a whole range of occasions, with a variety of outfits. Be it a crazy night at a wedding sangeet, or a girls’ day out at a dance club or the neighbourhood cafe, these footwears hit that sweet spot of panache and comfort.

Aarti Chhabra and Akanksha Chhabra, owner of Pastels and Pop, lists down some ways to make your jutti look work with your indian or western wear.

* The ethnic look of juttis makes them a natural choice to be paired with an elegant sari along with a classy piece of temple jewellery for that timeless appearance.

* A jutti with a chic print can make monochrome jumpsuits look even edgier.

* You can spice up your everyday plain kurta with a bright pair, while the same pair can accompany your favourite pair of jeans or shorts with a tee.

* Many women have even started teaming up juttis with their work wear, for the flair it brings while feeling snug on the feet. A single pair of juttis, when accessorized smartly, can be the perfect complement to a whole range of outfits, including ethnic and western.

London based Srigopika Radhakrishnan and Aruna R Krishnan, Founder of fashion website That1Too.com, also have options to share.

* For western looks.

* Start with the basics. Team up your jeans and white t-shirt with the jutti. You could also throw on a kalamkari scarf to complete the look.

* Since it’s monsoon time, one style you can never miss out on is classic pencil pants with a top and long overcoat. Throw in a pair of jutti to complete the look.

* For Indo western looks:

* If you play by the rules, short kurtis with denims can be easily paired with a pair of juttis. Find the perfect pair of earrings to match your look and you are good to go.

* Short skirts in traditional fabrics like ikats and kalamkaris can be pretty much paired with any t-shirts or tops with statement pieces. A pair of juttis would be perfect for overall look.

Ethnic Looks:

* If you are going for a monochrome look, match your footwear with the colour in an ombre style. If you are wearing multiple colours, wear solid pair of juttis.

–IANS

nv/sed