How Trump era influenced ‘The Gifted’

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Actress Jamie Chung says her show “The Gifted” takes cue from the current political climate of the US.

“They (the makers) are playing with a lot of different themes in terms of what’s happening currently in our political climate, in terms of how we treat a group of minorities. How there’s the abuse of power from the government that tries to keep these people isolated and away from the rest of society,” Chung said in a statement to IANS.

“In terms of like, equal human rights, in terms of how we treat our captives. And the ethical line of getting information versus, what is torture. You know? Like, torturing a person to get information. I mean, you know, the repercussions of like, what happens when a power goes wrong and it affects the public and all the lives that it took accidentally, you know?”

She feels a “good example would be in Donald Trump’s world today, you get to see why Trump supporters are the way they are”.

“So like, try to better understand why they are horrible people. Sorry, no offense. But also you get to see why the group of minorities are fighting for their rights and why they are being treated differently. So, in terms of political parallels that would be the political parallel I think. That’s how I’m playing it,” she added.

The actress went on to mention that the show is “not a pro-Trump show”.

“We are just showing how it has brought a lot of violence, how it has brought a lot of discrimination…Our show doesn’t justify that, not at all. We’re talking about like, a minority group that’s going through that,” she added.

“The Gifted” tells the story of a couple who are shocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. The show will premiere in India on Star World on July 26.

–IANS

sug/sed