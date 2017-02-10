How US immigration overhaul will impact Canadians

Thousands of Canadian residents live and work in the US. Now those numbers could be affected with proposed changes. On Tuesday, Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue proposed the “Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act” (RAISE Act), which would curb the number of legal immigrants entering the United States. The senators argued that bringing in newcomers from other countries has contributed to declining wages and poor job growth in the U.S., particularly among those without a higher education.

1) It would cut the number of green cards issued in half, from one million to 500,000 annually

2) It would limit the number of family-sponsored visas, to spouses and unmarried minor children of citizens and permanent residents, as opposed to the current law that issues visas to citizens’ parents and siblings, as well as unmarried and married children over the age 21 and their immediate families.

3) The act would eliminate the visa lottery, which grants visas to 50,000 immigrants annually from countries with low immigration rates to the U.S. Additionally, the number of visas for refugees would be capped at 50,000.

It is not just goods that flow across the Canada-US border, it is also labour. Going forward it will make it harder for Canadians and Canadian companies to move employees to the US.

The non-immigrant visa, which allows U.S. companies to recruit foreign professionals to work in the country for an allotted time period, is particularly popular in the technology industry on the West Coast. Sandaluk said companies such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon rely on the H1-B visa program for foreign talent. This is expected to help Canada as many entrepreneurs would think of setting up shop here because they could apply for permanent residency unlike in the US. – CINEWS