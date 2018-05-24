How windows, doors can make home comfortable

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Proper windows and doors can add to the experience of comfortable and secure living, suggest experts.

B. Muralidharan, CEO, Encraft and Manish Bansal, Director, Window Magic, have shared how durable Unplasticised Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) windows and doors can add comfort:

* They keep rooms free from noise: Noise penetrates chiefly through doors and windows. UPVC door and window systems utilise a multi-chambered profile design with double seal technology. Installed with appropriate glazing, sound goes down up to 40 decibels, providing excellent levels of soundproofing.

* Save on electricity bill: They offer amazing insulation from heat loss. The sophisticated design, in combination with its sealing system, provides significant sound reduction and thermal insulation leading to electricity saving.

* Let the wind not disturb peace: These can withstand storms with wind pressure, which is essential for modern high-rises with earthquake proof tower blocks.

* A life unperturbed by the weather: They remain unaffected in almost all types of weather and have great resistance against air, water, storm and strong sunlight.

* Be safe from burglary: Door and window systems are engineered for secure fitting of hinges, locking devices and handles thereby providing good security against intrusion.

* Thermal insulation: During winter, they resist heat loss, whereas in summers, they oppose heat gain.

