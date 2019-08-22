HP CEO Weisler steps down, cites ‘family health matter’

San Francisco, Aug 23 (IANS) HP Inc. has announced that Dion Weisler would be stepping down as the President and CEO “due to a family health matter” and would be succeeded by Enrique Lores, the current president of the company’s printer division, officially on November 1.

“Weisler’s decision to step down at this time is due to a family health matter and he will be returning home to Australia. He will work with Lores to ensure a seamless transition and will remain at the company through January 2020.

“Following this, Weisler will continue to serve on HP’s board of directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Weisler joined HP in 2012 and has served as President and CEO since 2015.

“Serving as CEO of HP is the highlight of my career, and I want to thank the entire HP team for the support they have shown me. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved and equally confident in where we are heading as a company,” said Weisler.

Meanwhile, Lores, who will succeed Weisler, has served as President of HP’s imaging, printing and solutions business since 2015.

–IANS

ksc/ksk