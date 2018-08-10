HP dominated India printing market with 47% share in Q2 2018

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) With a massive 47 per cent share, printing and PC major HP Inc remained the leader in the overall printer market in India, selling 391,940 units in the second quarter of 2018.

Epson with 24 per cent market share was second (201,565 units) and Canon Group third with 20 per cent (170,002 units) share in the country in the second quarter, according to the IDC’s Hard Copy Peripherals (HCP) Quarterly Market Report (2018 Q2).

In the Office Printing segment, HP led with 32 per cent share (without Samsung Print) and in the Home Printing segment, the printing and PC major had 42.8 per cent to remain on top.

HP in November last year completed the acquisition of Samsung’s printer business in a deal valued at $1.05 billion.

“HP’s continued leadership position in the printer segment is a testament of the trust consumers and businesses put in our products. Our growth momentum has been fuelled by increasing adoption of printers by home users and businesses of all sizes — large enterprise, SMBs, startups as well as public sector and government departments,” Leo Joseph, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP Inc. India, told IANS on Thursday.

Together, the top three players grabbed 91 per cent of the overall India printer market in Q2 2018. The total units sold in the second quarter were 8,39,097.

Significantly, in the A3 segment category, the new entrant HP jumped to second spot with 15.9 per cent market share (without Samsung Print numbers). Canon led this category with 33 per cent market share.

In the Inkjet printer category, Epson led the market with 47.7 per cent share by volume and 56.9 per cent in value, while HP followed with a volume market share of 32.4 per cent and value share of 25.6 per cent.

Canon registered 18.3 per cent share (by volume).

“We have been consistently leading the InkTank printer market in India. We will continue to offer unique value and solutions to delight our customers,” said Siva Kumar, General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India.

In India, Epson has sold more than 2.5 million InkTank printers till date and aims to sell approximately 800,000 InkTank printers in the financial year 2018-2019.

In the first quarter of 2018, HP Inc. topped the Indian large format printer (LFP) market with 37.7 per cent share as the segment posted strong growth.

