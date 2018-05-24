HP seeks Rs 4,751 cr for rainwater harvesting projects

Shimla, May 25 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh has sought central funding of Rs 4,751 crore for setting up rainwater harvesting structures, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

Presiding over the review meeting of the Irrigation and Public Health Department here, he said, being a hilly state, rainwater flows downstream unused and the government plans to check the water wastage by constructing water harvesting structures which could be utilized for irrigation and other purposes.

The state has also sent another proposal of Rs 798 crore for central funding for remodelling and enhancing 1,421 water supply schemes to ensure adequate supply to the people, Thakur said.

Emphasising the need for taking steps to check water leakage in the “drought-like condition in the state”, he said that it is the department’s duty to ensure that there is no scarcity of water.

The tourist season is on its peak across the state and efforts should be made to ensure there is no inconvenience to the people and the tourists, he said.

Officials told IANS that most of the tourist destinations in the state, including the state capital, are currently facing huge shortage of potable water.

In Shimla, localities are getting water once in a week.

The water shortage leaves tourism industry representatives worrying as Shimla gets 20,000-30,000 tourists on an average every weekend during the peak summer season (May-June).

Locals rue that Shimla is now synonymous with water scarcity — both in summer and winter.

–IANS

vg/mag/vd