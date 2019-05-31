Hrithik gives wings to poor kids in ‘Super 30’ trailer

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Not all superheroes wear capes… Some hold chalks and books. A glimpse of the “Super 30” trailer shows how HrithiK Roshan has slipped into the role of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who helps fulfil the dreams of a group of underprivileged children to become engineers and scientists.

“Raja ka beta raja nahi banega. Raja woh hi banega, jo haqdaar hoga,” Hrithik says in a heavy voice in the trailer. He sheds light on the prevailing issue of class disparity in the Indian education system and how deserving students sometimes end up losing opportunities.

The trailer of “Super 30”, produced by Reliance Entertainment, was launched on Tuesday.

From being a tuition teacher at a coaching centre for VIP students to leaving the lucrative job and starting his own coaching centre and teaching underprivileged students for free, Hrithik — as Anand Kumar — is seen fighting to bring a change in the education system.

In the two-minute trailer, the 45-year-old actor is mostly seen wearing loose shirts and pants. The trailer promises strong dialogues and storyline, but Hrithik, who has gone de-glam for the role, seems to struggle with getting the Bihari accent right.

Actors Aditya Srivastava and Pankaj Tripathi also find prominent space in the trailer.

Hrithik, who has played a superhero in the “Krrish” series, took to Twitter to unveil the trailer: “It’s the ideas that make a nation. It’s the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India.”

“Queen” director Vikas Bahl has helmed the film, which also features actress Mrunal Thakur. It will release on July 12, after shifting its date two times.

Earlier, “Super 30” was to release on January 25, the same date as Kangana’s “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi”. But “Super 30” did not see the light of the day on that date due to pending production work after director Bahl was named in the #MeToo movement.

Later, it was fixed for July 26, ending up in a clash with Kangana’s “Mental Hai Kya”, but Hrithik did not want a “media circus”.

Just a few days ago, Vikas was given a clean chit by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Reliance Entertainment which probed an allegation of sexual harassment made against him by a former employee of the now disbanded Phantom Films.

