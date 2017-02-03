Hrithik plans to campaign for disabled

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Inspired by the contributions of the visually challenged to society, actor Hrithik Roshan intends to take the experience of filming “Kaabil” forward by campaigning for the disabled.

The star also hoped the film debunks the stereotypical portrayal of the blind in cinema.

“On my part I will not just stop here. I plan to campaign for the disabled, not only the blind. That is going to be my part of the journey from here,” Hrithik, who plays a blind man in the movie, told the media here on Friday.

The actor, who pledged his eyes on his 43rd birthday, said: “We are the people who are blind to the blind people, to not see what they are contributing to society.”

Asked whether the movie can shatter stereotypes about the blind, the “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” star admitted that cinema had indeed propagated the “cinematic blind”.

“I hope so (it breaks stereotypes). It is my cinema that has propagated the cinematic blind which is a lie. That’s not how the blind are. Not that the film is about a message, but when you believe characters like this, you know that they (audiences) are aware. The truth is important and without that there can be no progress,” he added.

–IANS

sgh/rb/bg