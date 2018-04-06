Hrithik Roshan devised new way to impart lessons to his boys

Bollywood industry’s dancing star Hrithik Roshan from teaching his sons how to rustle up a meal to taking them on vacations, it is no secret that Hrithik Roshan is a hands-on father to Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Meanwhile as per report recently, on Hrehaan’s birthday, the actor shared a heartfelt poem to instill values of courage and fearlessness in him. Presently Roshan has devised a new way to impart life lessons to his boys that narrate stories with important moral values.

According to sources Hrithik believes in mental stimulation for his children, so he has been creating comic strips and penning stories for his kids. Further he wants to give out important lessons that will help them grow into compassionate human beings. Moreover the stories are told in the format of comic strips and Hrithik designs the doodles himself.

Furthermore Hrithik Roshan considers the material deeply personal. A source added that he spends time on these stories alone first. Accordingly once he has given form to the story by way of doodles, he shares them with his kids. He will never publish them as it is meant only for his two sons. Further this story was confirmed by Roshan’s spokesperson.