Hrithik Roshan urges children to be fearlessly

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in a motivational video on his social media account urged children to be fearless and try something different.

On the occasion of his elder son Hrehaan’s birthday, Hrithik posted the message on Twitter that reads, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all, ‘Darr se mat Darr’ usse age bad, kuch alaag kar”.

He also gave an example of a fear he faced earlier in life because of being a guy with six fingers.

Hrithik is currently in the midst of the shoot of his next film, “Super 30” where he is playing a math teacher.

