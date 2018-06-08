Hrithik to throw party for 26 IIT-JEE students

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan — all set to play a mathematician in the much-awaited biopic “Super 30” — is planning to host a party for 26 students of Anand Kumar’s Super 30 academy who cracked the JEE-Advanced 2018.

Hrithik said in a statement: “In the process of shooting for ‘Super 30’, I have got a fair understanding of how tough these exams are. Kudos to the students and their great mentor, Anand Kumar. The party is just a small way to meet and personally congratulate them. I wish them greater heights in life, in whatever they do.”

On June 23 evening, Hrithik will host the party and looks forward to spending some time with them. Onirjit Goswami, Suraj Kumar, Yash Kumar and Suryakant Das are a few of the students expected to be present.

Anand Kumar established the Super 30 programme in Patna in 2002 to coach economically backward students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Every year, his institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics, conducts a test to select the top 30 students to groom them for the entrance exam.

This will be the first time that Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a real-life character.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Super 30’ is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

