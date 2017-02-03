Hrithik, Yami didn’t see each other in takes for ‘Kaabil’

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Actors Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan on Friday expressed amazement that not seeing each other during takes while filming “Kaabil” actually enriched their performances.

“One amazing thing that we both discovered when playing blind… When you don’t have deception of the visual (to a great extent that is a lie), when you close your eyes and sense what you are feeling from the other person, it really comes through,” Hrithik told the media here.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Sanjay Gupta, “Kaabil” is an intense drama about a visually challenged couple.

“We weren’t seeing each other during the takes. We didn’t know what we were creating. When we saw the monitor, we smiled at each other and said, ‘How sweet are they’. We were referring to ourselves as ‘they’. It was really a magical experience,” Hrithik said.

Yami, who also stars in the drama, admitted she had a “patent Miss Universe reaction” when she was offered the role opposite Hrithik.

She heaped praises on her co-star for being “extremely giving” in terms of commitment to the team and the work in hand.

“My reactions were not just restricted to my emotions. They were all over my heart, my face. I had a patent Miss Universe reaction exactly like that. For days, (I kept up that smile),” the “Vicky Donor” actress added.

–IANS

sgh/ssp/rb/vt