Hrithik’s mom shares actor’s surgery pics on his 46th birthday

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s 46th birthday, his mother Pinkie Roshan shared pictures of the day when he underwent a brain surgery on her Instagram handle.

She also shared several unseen pictures of Hrithik’s surgery, which was conducted in 2013 to remove a blood clot.

Pinkie Roshan captioned the images: “#Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu’s mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent?”

“Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile,” she added.

After Hrithik’s mom shared the post, fans started to pour in positive comments for the actor and even went on to call him their inspiration and a superhero.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Strongest superhero, my inspiration! Thank you for sharing these with us all pinkie aunty.”

“We love him… he’s the strongest. Happiest B’day to the Greatest of all time and my favourite human,” said a fan.

Another fan gushed, “How smart he looks even before his surgery.”

“That’s why he is loved so much by so many people,” added another.

A user remarked, “Happy birthday to a human who is above humans…he is the real Jaadoo….”

The actor’s mother also shared another photo of Hrithik, saying: “#My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher.”

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in ‘War’, which was the highest grossing film in 2019.

–IANS

saurav/arm