HSCL to develop sports infra for National Games in Meghalaya

Shillong, Sep 6 (IANS) Meghalaya’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL) for development of sports infrastructure for the 2022 National Games to be held in this mountainous state.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and other officials of the sports department witnessed the signing of the agreement.

“Our preparation for the National Games 2022 is going on in full swing with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs signing an agreement today (Thursday) with the Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited for development of necessary facilities and infrastructure,” Sangma tweeted.

Last month, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju had assured all support to the Meghalaya government in the National Games .

Meghalaya will be the third northeastern state after Manipur and Assam hosted the National Games in 1999 and 2007, respectively.

It had co-hosted the 2016 South Asian Games with its neighbour Assam.

An estimated 14,450 athletes and officials are expected to visit Meghalaya during the Games.

