HTC 10 evo launched in India at Rs 48,990

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Taiwan-based HTC Corporation on Thursday launched a new water, splash- and dust-resistant smartphone “HTC 10 evo” in India at Rs 48,990.

The smartphone features 5.5-inch display covered by scratch-resistant “Corning Gorilla Glass 5” and comes with “HTC BoomSound Adaptive” audio.

“Inspired by light, this big screen entertainer will keep you engaged throughout along with the next generation audio technology and professional level control to give you the best of photos and selfies at all times,” said Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia, HTC, in a statement.

The HTC 10 evo sports 16MP camera with optical image stabilisation, phase detection auto-focus and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The device equips 3,200mAh battery and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge technology for faster charging.

–IANS

