Huami debuts in India with two wearable devices

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Tuesday announced its debut in the Indian market with the launch of two smartwatches — “Amazfit Bip” and “Amazfit Stratos”.

“Bip” priced at Rs 5,499 and “Stratos” at Rs 15,999 are available on Flipkart as well as select stores across tier I and II markets.

Technology distribution and logistics company PR Innovations in association with Udaan — the distribution partners of Huami Amazfit products — will focus on the regional markets, the company said in a statement.

“Huami’s ‘Amazfit Stratos’ and ‘Bip’ are equipped with superior technological capabilities and premium designs. These smartwatches provide consumers great value at a highly accessible price point,” said CP Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations.

Equipped with multi-sport tracking, these smart smartwatches enable the growing fitness conscious millennials to track their movements and stay active, the company added.

–IANS

vc/qd/bg