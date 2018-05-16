Huawei launches P20, P20 Pro and P20 lite in Canada

Huawei Canada today announced that the critically acclaimed, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 lite is available with Canadian operators as of May 17.

The Huawei P20 Pro features the world’s first triple-lens Leica camera. Both the P20 and P20 Pro devices include unprecedented AI advances, combining technology and art to bring to life a ground-breaking smartphone experience for consumers.

The Huawei P20 made its’ debut at a global launch in Paris in March. In the past few weeks, the Huawei P20 has earned rave reviews for its performance and incredible photography capabilities.

For the second straight year, the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) has named Huawei as the world’s best photography handset with the Huawei P20 Pro named as the “Best Photo Smartphone of 2018”.

The Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 also achieved the two highest total scores ever received for smartphones camera by DxOMark, the industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings. The P20 Pro beat the competition in virtually every category, taking the number one spot in both photo and video rankings.

The Huawei P20 Series will be available for purchase in Canada from May 17 onward as follows:

-Huawei P20 Pro: Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, TELUS, Videotron, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile.

-Huawei P20: Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, TELUS, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile.

-Huawei P20 lite: Exclusive to Rogers and Fido.

Key features of the Huawei P20 Series include:

• An advanced camera system to capture more light, more details and more beauty, featuring a revolutionary Leica triple camera and 5x Hybrid Zoom on the HUAWEI P20 Pro, and the all new Leica dual camera on the HUAWEI P20

• Innovative photography features, including Master AI with AI-driven professional photography and Huawei AIS (AI Image Stabilization), a powerful AI stabilization technology

• A timeless design with barely-there bezels

• Ultimate performance, featuring the NPU on Kirin 970 and EMUI 8.1 based on AndroidTM 8.1 for a premium and smooth user experience

• 3400mAh and 4000mAh battery with Huawei SuperCharge. A quick 30-minute charge gives over a day of use

Huawei is committed to providing leading-edge technology to Canadian operators, customers and consumers. For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ca. – CINEWS