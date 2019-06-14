Huawei Mate 30 Pro may feature 90Hz display

Beijing, June 17 (IANS) Chinese smartphone giant Huawei’s next flagship — the Mate 30 Pro — is likely to come with display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, like that of OnePlus 7 Pro, according to early renders of the smartphone.

The next iteration in the Mate series is also expected to sport dual punch hole selfie cameras.

Meanwhile, alleged renders of the Mate 30 Pro have surfaced, revealing a phone with a curved edges of its display and with a punch hole in the upper-left corner to accommodate two cameras, the GSMArena reported on Saturday.

At the rear, the smartphone is expected to have a quad camera setup placed in the center with an LED flash in “V” formation.

This camera system is said to offer 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro was launched in India in November 2018. It supported 3D Face Unlock and in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mate 20 Pro was powered by Kirin 980 — Huawei’s highest performing system on chip (SoC).

