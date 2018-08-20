Huawei ‘nova 3i’ sold out in 5 minutes

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) on Tuesday announced that the “nova 3i” smartphone was sold out in just five minutes in a flash sale.

“India is a vital market for Huawei and a deeper connect with India’s tech savvy customer is a testimony to our growing brand presence here,” Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, said in a statement.

The company has also announced a flash sale on August 27 at 12 noon exclusively on Amazon.in.

Priced at Rs 20,990, the “nova 3i” will be available in the Iris purple edition.

With exciting offers on the table, HDFC Bank customers can avail a 5 per cent instant discount. Customers can also avail Rs 1,200 cashback and 100GB additional 4G Data with an exclusive Jio offer on a voucher worth Rs 3,300.

–IANS

vc/nir