Huawei officer to seek stay of extradition proceedings

Beijing, May 9 (IANS) Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive say they intend to apply for a stay of proceedings in a high-profile extradition case.

Meng Wanzhou, 47, was arrested in Canada in December at the request of the US.

The US wants the tech executive extradited to stand trial on charges including fraud linked to the alleged violation of sanctions on Iran.

The case has soured relations between China, Canada and the US.

Meng appeared on Wednesday in a Canadian court for a pre-extradition hearing, during which her lawyers argued that the case against her is flawed, the BBC reported.

They said her arrest was an abuse of process and that her rights were violated when she was detained late last year, and that US President Donald Trump’s “corrosive” comments were evidence that the case was politically motivated.

The President has twice suggested he would intervene in the US Justice Department’s case against Meng if it would serve national security interests or help achieve a trade deal with China.

Both Huawei and Meng have denied all the charges against them.

–IANS

rs