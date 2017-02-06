Huawei, Oracle collaborates to help power companies

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Huawei and Oracle officially signed a ‘Power IoT Ecosystem Partnership’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) which will enable a robust end-to-end “Advanced Metering Infrastructure” (AMI) solution helping power and grid companies to improve customer experience and operation efficiency, achieve energy saving and emission reduction.

“We plan to increase strategic investment in solution construction, market expansion projects and joint marketing, conduct the cooperation deeply and consistently, and to finally achieve a win-win business situation,” said Cong Peijin, Managing Director, Huawei Energy Solution, in a statement.

The solution can manage smart meters, communications networks and head end systems using Oracle utilities meter data management, Oracle utilities smart grid gateway and Oracle utilities customer care and billing.

“Oracle is looking forward to working together with Huawei in marketing, sales and technology to take the AMI Solution into the target sectors,” added Stuart Shaw, Oracle Greater China Regional Senior Director Sales.

–IANS

