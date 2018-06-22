Huawei upgrades ‘SmartWiFi’ solution, improves 4K video deployment

Shanghai, June 26 (IANS) Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Tuesday announced the upgradation of its “SmartWiFi” solution in an attempt to help operators deploy multi-channel 4K videos, despite interferences in connectivity.

The solution comes with cloud management, simplified operations and maintenance to provide high performance and wide coverage for 4K videos.

“Huawei’s ‘SmartWiFi’ solution for 4K videos aims at improving the experience of home users, helping operators build a premium broadband network that can be managed, visualised, operated and maintained in a smart way,” Zhou Jun, President of Huawei Access Network Product Line, said in a statement.

As part of the upgraded “SmartWiFi”, Huawei expects to deliver a faster, reliable and self-healing network solution.

Additionally, the upgrade would come with mesh connectivity for network reconstruction during adverse climate conditions along with “automatic roaming” within 100 metres, bringing users high bandwidth in their homes, the company claimed.

At present, Huawei’s “SmartWiFi” solution for 4K videos has been commercialised by operators in Europe, Middle East and China.

–IANS

rp/na/bg