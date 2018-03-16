Huawei’s new phone with 512GB internal storage listed online

Beijing, March 23 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Huawei may launch a smartphone with a whopping 512GB internal storage. A model with this specification has been spotted on China’s regulatory body website TENAA.

A Huawei smartphone with model number “NEO-AL00” was listed on TENAA in February and now it has been updated with details such as 6GB RAM and 512GB built-in storage.

In December, Samsung announced that it had begun mass producing the world’s first 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) solution for use in next-generation mobile devices.

“That is somehow expected since South Korean giant Samsung has already announced a 512GB UFS storage. We’re assuming Huawei is using the component for this particular phone,” according to Android Community.

The upcoming device could reportedly be a Huawei “Mate” series smartphone.

“Others are thinking the ‘NEO-AL00’ could be the Huawei ‘P20 Pro’ but there’s also the idea it could be a ‘Mate’. A Huawei ‘Mate X’ concept is possible since the ‘MateX’ trademark was recently filed in Europe,” the report added.

–IANS

ksc/and/mr