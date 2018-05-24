Huddersfield renews David Wagner’s contract for 3 more years

London, May 30 (IANS) Huddersfield Town announced on Wednesday a three-year contract extension for its German-American coach David Wagner.

Wagner, who came to Huddersfield from Borussia Dortmund, has managed the Terriers since 2015, leading the team to the English Premier League (EPL) for the first time in 2017, reports Efe.

“I understand why David is so talked about and sought-after given the things he has achieved here; he’s a very talented head coach and has played a huge role in transforming Huddersfield Town into the club it is today,” Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle said.

“We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future,” Wagner said.

Wagner stressed that Huddersfield still has got “a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the English Premier League (EPL), but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.”

–IANS

tri/bg