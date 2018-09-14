Hudson, boyfriend prepare for daughter’s arrival

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are preparing for their soon-to-be-born daughter’s arrival by decorating nursery.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Tuesday, Hudson showed her followers how the couple is getting ready for their first child together, reports people.com.

The pair dedicated the day to getting everything set up in the nursery including picking out wallpaper, unpacking the bassinet and trying on the baby carrier.

The actress and the musician are expecting their little one any day now. And while the baby will be Hudson’s third child, she still has some new “mommy” things to master.

In several of the posts, the 39-year-old actress makes reference to the ever-evolving baby sleeping gear, writing “Oh the things that change in seven years ” and “Apparently the SNOO is the way to go. The future ”

In one post featuring the interior of the bassinet, Hudson can be heard saying: “Oh, look at this. You sort of strap the baby in,” as she inspects the SNOO Sack.

She is also a proud mother to son Ryder, 14, with former husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 7, with former fiance Matthew Bellamy.

–IANS

nn/rb