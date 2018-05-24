Hue-and-cry notice against J&K BJP leader’s absconding brother

Jammu, May 27 (IANS) A hue-and-cry notice has been issued against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Minister Choudhary Lal Singh’s absconding brother who was booked for using abusive language against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

“One Rajinder Singh, alias Babby, son of Saran Singh and resident of Ward number 2 Kathua is wanted in case FIR 87/2018. The accused has been evading arrest and anybody giving information about his whereabouts would be suitably rewarded,” said a public notice issued by the Kathua Superintendent of Police.

After Rajinder Singh used abusive language against Mehbooba Mufti last week during a public meeting, it attracted widespread condemnation.

Choudhary Lal Singh had quit the state Cabinet after a furore over attending a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused in the Kathua rape-murder case in Hiranagar area of Kathua district in January.

