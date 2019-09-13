Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) Police have recovered huge quantity of firearms, ammunition, fake Indian currency notes and arms manufacturing equipment from two West Bengal districts, officers said on Tuesday.

An arms supply racket was busted at Farakka of Murshidabad district as police – acting on a tip off – arrested two bike-borne men in Shankarpur locality after seeing them move suspiciously.

Nine pistols, five pipe guns, 67 live cartridges, six empty magazines, fake Indian currency of face value Rs 60,000 were seized from the duo.

Both arrested are residents of Pakur in Jharkhand.

“For some time we were receiving information that some people from outside the district will deliver arms to a resident of Farakka. We have arrested the suppliers. We have got the name of the intended recipient. We conducted raids but did not find him,” said district police superintendent Mukesh.

An illegal gun making factory was unearthed in South 24 Parganas district..

“Following up ona source information, we raided a house at Jibontola and arrested the two persons including the house owner. Three guns, one pipegun, one revolver, one 7 mm pistol. six other incomplete pistols, 10 live cartridges were seized, said Baruipur police district superintendent Rashid Munir Khan.

“One being questioned, the two arrested persons admitted they were running the arms factory for the last four-five months. They have said they used to supply the arms in canning, Basanti and Sandeshkhali areas,a said Khan.

–IANS

ssp/rs