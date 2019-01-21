Huge colourful procession marks Netaji’s birth anniversary in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 23 (IANS) Over 2,200 school students and diverse tableaux on a variety of prevailing issues, including climate change, terror strikes across the world, significance of Swachhata Abhiyan, were part of a colourful procession here on Wednesday to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Students from the 70-year-old Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan and other educational institutions highlighted the role of Netaji and other freedom fighters in India’s freedom movement, the dream of a united India by freedom fighters, India’s cultural diversity and unity, harmony among Hindus and Muslims, conservation of water, prevention of child marriage, empowerment of the girl child, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, awareness on differently-abled children and so on.

The participants also portrayed the traditional tribal culture, culture of the tea garden workers, Odisha’s Sambalpuri folk dance and various mythological epics.

Hundreds and thousands of spectators including women and children gathered along the streets of the capital city to witness the procession, the only one of its kind in the entire country, flagged off by State Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Government departments and NGOs also took out tableaux illustrating various national and regional issues.

“The enormous colourful procession on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a part of the Republic Day celebrations,” Headmaster of Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan, Gautam Chakraborty, told the media.

“We have been organising the traditional procession on the occasion of Netaji’s birth anniversary for the past 70 years to highlight the role, sacrifice and dedication of the tall freedom fighter and great son of India.”

“Since 1980, the annual celebration has been a government sponsored event and a pre-Republic day carnival,” Chakraborty added.

