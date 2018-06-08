Hugh Hefner’s secrets to be exposed in documentary

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) A documentary is under works which will expose the dark secrets of late American businessman Hugh Hefner.

The Playboy magazine founder, who was known for his hedonistic lifestyle, lived in the Playboy Mansion with a number of different women, and the programme is set to give the public a behind-the-scenes look into the reality of Hefner’s private life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“The show is being filmed at the moment. Producers are speaking to girls who lived in the mansion,” Daily Star newspaper quoted Carla Howe, a former Playboy bunny, as saying.

Howe explained that although she has heard plenty of unflattering stories about Hefner, who died in September last year, she never witnessed anything untoward herself.

“I never had any bad experiences with him but there are some girls who did. Some girls are coming out and saying bad things about him.

“I’ve heard bad stories. I’ve heard they had to take it in turns with him. They’d all be in a little room together. It would be eight at a time. A lot went on. Luckily, that never happened to me. When I lived there, he was already married so I think I was one of the lucky ones.”

According to Howe, Hefner always expected that some of his secrets would eventually come to light.

