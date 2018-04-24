Hugh Jackman’s special message for India

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Actor Hugh Jackman has thanked Indian fans for supporting him during his journey as Wolverine.

The actor thanked the fans by posting a video on Twitter after seeing a tribute video of his fans made by Star Movies as part of #OneLastTime campaign, read a statement.

In the video, he said: “To all my fans in India, I just saw that incredible compilation, thank you so much it means the world to me. It’s been an amazing journey and your support over 17 years, honestly it touches me. So thank you so much for sending me that video, I’ll keep it forever.”

“The Wolverine” film saga started 17 years ago. Jackman appeared as Wolverine in nine of the “X-Men” sagas. He played the character for the last time in the 2017 film “Logan”, which was aired on the channel as part of the campaign.

–IANS

sug/nn/