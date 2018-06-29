Huma Qureshi to make TV debut with ‘India’s Best Dramebaaz’

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi is set to make her small screen debut as a judge on reality television show “India’s Best Dramebaaz”.

“Television is such an exciting platform. I am very excited to be making my TV debut with such a cute show, which has India’s cutest and most ‘dramebaaz’ (dramatic) kids,” Huma said in a statement to IANS.

“I am hoping to watch them, laugh a lot and basically have fun,” added the actress, known for films like “Gangs Of Wasseypur”, “Dedh Ishqiya” and “Kaala”.

Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is also judged by Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.

–IANS

rb/ahm/