Hundreds attend Shujaat Bukhari’s funeral

Srinagar, June 15 (IANS) Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of English daily “Rising Kashmir” Shujaat Bukhari in his ancestral hometown of Kheeri in Baramulla district.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, state Public Works Minister Naeem Akhtar, senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, local journalists and other members from all sections of the society attened the funeral.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was also present in Kheeri.

Three motorcycle-borne militants killed Bukhari and two of his security guards as he boarded his car in Srinagar’s Press Enclave area at around 7.15 p.m. on Wednesday to reach home in time for iftar.

–IANS

