Hundreds of commuters caught in long traffic jam in soth Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Hundreds of commuters were caught in a 5-km-long traffic jam for nearly three hours in the wake of traffic restrains caused by movement of Denmark Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and other foreign dignitary in south Delhi, an traffic officer said on Sunday.

The gridlock started building around after 3 p.m from Lajpat Nagar towards Ashram Chowk via DND Expressway and continued till about 6 p.m.

The movement of Danish PM and other foreign dignitary was around Ashram Chowk due to which traffic on alternatives roads from Maharani Bagh to Lajpat Nagar was also affected.

“Due to foreign dignitary VVIP-movement near Ashram, the traffic was halted at a stretch from Lajpat Nagar to Ashram Chowk. But the other alternative roads and routes were free for the commuters. Our first priority was to facilitate the VIVIP movement,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Eish Singhal.

