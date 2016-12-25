Hundreds pay homage to 2004 tsunami victims in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) Hundreds of people living in Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts on Monday paid homage to those who were swallowed by the 2004 tsunami on this day.

Silent rallies were held in tsunami affected areas as people offered milk and flowers to the sea for the dead.

In 2004, giant waves swallowed thousands of people in Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas like Nagapattinam, Chennai, Cuddalore, Velankanni and Poompuhar.

Over 8,000 people lost their lives in Tamil Nadu to these giant waves in twelve years back.

